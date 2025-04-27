Football: English Premier League Table
Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2025 | 08:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) English Premier League table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 33 24 7 2 75 31 79
Arsenal 34 18 13 3 63 29 67
Newcastle 34 19 5 10 65 44 62
Man City 34 18 7 9 66 43 61
Chelsea 34 17 9 8 59 40 60
-----------------------------
Nottm Forest 33 18 6 9 53 39 60
Aston Villa 34 16 9 9 54 49 57
Fulham 34 14 9 11 50 46 51
Brighton 34 13 12 9 56 55 51
Bournemouth 34 13 11 10 53 41 50
Brentford 33 13 7 13 56 50 46
Crystal Palace 34 11 12 11 43 47 45
Wolves 34 12 5 17 51 61 41
Man Utd 34 10 9 15 39 47 39
Everton 34 8 14 12 34 41 38
Tottenham 33 11 4 18 61 51 37
West Ham 34 9 9 16 39 58 36
-----------------------------
Ipswich 34 4 9 21 33 74 21 -- relegated
Leicester 34 4 6 24 27 76 18 -- relegated
Southampton 34 2 5 27 25 80 11 -- relegated
Note: Top five qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship
