Football: English Premier League table

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2025 | 08:20 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) English Premier League table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 33 24 7 2 75 31 79

Arsenal 34 18 13 3 63 29 67

Newcastle 34 19 5 10 65 44 62

Man City 34 18 7 9 66 43 61

Chelsea 34 17 9 8 59 40 60

-----------------------------

Nottm Forest 33 18 6 9 53 39 60

Aston Villa 34 16 9 9 54 49 57

Fulham 34 14 9 11 50 46 51

Brighton 34 13 12 9 56 55 51

Bournemouth 34 13 11 10 53 41 50

Brentford 33 13 7 13 56 50 46

Crystal Palace 34 11 12 11 43 47 45

Wolves 34 12 5 17 51 61 41

Man Utd 34 10 9 15 39 47 39

Everton 34 8 14 12 34 41 38

Tottenham 33 11 4 18 61 51 37

West Ham 34 9 9 16 39 58 36

-----------------------------

Ipswich 34 4 9 21 33 74 21 -- relegated

Leicester 34 4 6 24 27 76 18 -- relegated

Southampton 34 2 5 27 25 80 11 -- relegated

Note: Top five qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship

afp

