Football: Euro 2024 Result

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) result of the Euro 2024 opening match on Friday:

In Munich, Germany

Germany 5 (Wirtz 10, Musiala 19, Havertz 45+1-pen, Fuellkrug 68, Can 90+3) Scotland 1 (Ruediger 87-og)

