Football: Euro 2024 Results
Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2024 | 08:30 PM
Euro 2024 results on Saturday
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Euro 2024 results on Saturday:
Group F
At Hamburg
Georgia 1 (Mikautadze 45+4-pen) Czech Republic 1 (Schick 59)
Playing later (kick-offs GMT)
Group F
At Dortmund (1600GMT)
Turkey v Portugal
Group E
At Cologne (1900GMT)
Belgium v Romania
afp
