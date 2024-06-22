Open Menu

Football: Euro 2024 Results

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Euro 2024 results

Euro 2024 results on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Euro 2024 results on Saturday:

Group F

At Hamburg

Georgia 1 (Mikautadze 45+4-pen) Czech Republic 1 (Schick 59)

Playing later (kick-offs GMT)

Group F

At Dortmund (1600GMT)

Turkey v Portugal

Group E

At Cologne (1900GMT)

Belgium v Romania

afp

