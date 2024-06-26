Football: Euro 2024 Results
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Euro 2024 results on Tuesday:
Group D
At Dortmund
France 1 (Mbappe 56-pen) Poland 1 (Lewandowski 79-pen)
At Berlin
Netherlands 2 (Gakpo 47, Depay 78) Austria 3 (Malen 6-og, Schmid 59, Sabitzer 80)
Playing later (1900 GMT)
Group C
At Cologne
England v Slovenia
At Munich
Denmark v Serbia
