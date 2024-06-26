Open Menu

Football: Euro 2024 Results

Published June 26, 2024

Football: Euro 2024 results

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Euro 2024 results on Tuesday:

Group D

At Dortmund

France 1 (Mbappe 56-pen) Poland 1 (Lewandowski 79-pen)

At Berlin

Netherlands 2 (Gakpo 47, Depay 78) Austria 3 (Malen 6-og, Schmid 59, Sabitzer 80)

Playing later (1900 GMT)

Group C

At Cologne

England v Slovenia

At Munich

Denmark v Serbia

