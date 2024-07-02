Open Menu

Football: Euro 2024 Results

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Football: Euro 2024 results

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Euro 2024 results on Monday:

Last-16

At Duesseldorf

France 1 (Vertonghen 85-og) Belgium 0

Playing later (1900 GMT)

At Frankfurt

Portugal v Slovenia

Related Topics

France Belgium Portugal Euro

Recent Stories

Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes ..

Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister

46 minutes ago
 Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at ..

Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks

47 minutes ago
 US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab

US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab

47 minutes ago
 Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Afric ..

Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Africa

47 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises field staff for efficient rain ..

47 minutes ago
 Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman

Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman

45 minutes ago
Director colleges asked to monitor ADP schemes for ..

Director colleges asked to monitor ADP schemes for timely completion

45 minutes ago
 Khuli Kachehri held in Kotli Satian

Khuli Kachehri held in Kotli Satian

45 minutes ago
 Greek fires near Athens brought under control: fir ..

Greek fires near Athens brought under control: firefighters

45 minutes ago
 CAIR calls on US to act on new reports of Israeli ..

CAIR calls on US to act on new reports of Israeli torture of Palestinian detain ..

45 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major (retd) Sajjad Barkwal issues i ..

1 hour ago
 Police arrest gutka seller

Police arrest gutka seller

1 hour ago

More Stories From World