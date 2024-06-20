Football: Euro 2024 Results - Collated
Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Euro 2024 results on Wednesday:
Group A
At Stuttgart
Germany 2 (Musiala 22, Gundogan 67) Hungary 0
At Cologne
Scotland 1 (McTominay 13) Switzerland 1 (Shaqiri 26)
Group B
At Hamburg
Croatia 2 (Kramaric 74, Gjasula 76-og) Albania 2 (Laci 11, Gjasula 90+5)
