Football: Euro 2024 Results - Collated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2024 | 09:20 AM

Football: Euro 2024 results - collated

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Euro 2024 results on Friday:

Group D

At Berlin

Poland 1 (Piatek 30) Austria 3 (Trauner 9, Baumgartner 66, Arnautovic 78)

At Leipzig

Netherlands 0 France 0

Group E

At Duesseldorf

Slovakia 1 (Schranz 17) Ukraine 2 (Shaparenko 54, Yaremchuk 80)

