Football: Euro 2024 Results - Collated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Euro 2024 results on Sunday (aet denotes after extra time):

Last-16

At Gelsenkirchen

England 2 (Bellingham 90+5, Kane 91) Slovakia 1 (Schranz 25) aet

At Cologne

Spain 4 (Rodri 39, Fabian Ruiz 51, Williams 75, Olmo 83) Georgia 1 (Le Normand 18-og)

