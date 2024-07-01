Football: Euro 2024 Results - Collated
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Euro 2024 results on Sunday (aet denotes after extra time):
Last-16
At Gelsenkirchen
England 2 (Bellingham 90+5, Kane 91) Slovakia 1 (Schranz 25) aet
At Cologne
Spain 4 (Rodri 39, Fabian Ruiz 51, Williams 75, Olmo 83) Georgia 1 (Le Normand 18-og)
Recent Stories
Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints
4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets
More Stories From World
-
N.Korea fires unidentified ballistic missile: Yonhap5 seconds ago
-
Isolated Macron stung by French voters' 'revenge'30 minutes ago
-
Bellingham, Kane rescue England from shock Euro 2024 exit to Slovakia50 minutes ago
-
Calzona 'proud' of Slovakia after late Euros heartbreak against England50 minutes ago
-
Portugal must tire out Slovenia in Euros last 16, says Fernandes50 minutes ago
-
Spain v Georgia Euro 2024 starting line-ups60 minutes ago
-
Who said what after England beat Slovakia in Euro 2024 last 161 hour ago
-
England drop Bairstow for first two Tests against the West Indies1 hour ago
-
Lavillenie to miss Paris Olympics after failing to clear qualifying mark1 hour ago
-
Ruto insists not to blame for Kenya protest deaths1 hour ago
-
Greece fights dozens of wildfires in 'most difficult day of year'1 hour ago
-
Cycling: Tour de France results and standings3 hours ago