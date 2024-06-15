Open Menu

Football: Euro 2024 Table

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Football: Euro 2024 table

Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Euro 2024 Group A table on Friday after the opening match in Munich (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group A

Germany 1 1 0 0 5 1 3

Hungary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Scotland 1 0 0 1 1 5 0

Related Topics

Germany Munich Switzerland Hungary Euro

Recent Stories

Govt stands with police against terrorism for dura ..

Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..

9 hours ago
 Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

9 hours ago
 Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start p ..

Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks

9 hours ago
 PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ detail ..

PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details

9 hours ago
 DC announces mega sports event as young athletes g ..

DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory

9 hours ago
 NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tari ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity

9 hours ago
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha

9 hours ago
 French left vows 'total break' with Macron policie ..

French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies

9 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in The Hague hosts reception to c ..

Pakistan Embassy in The Hague hosts reception to celebrate National Day

9 hours ago
 Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum

Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum

9 hours ago
 Million-plus take part in Hajj pilgrimage under sh ..

Million-plus take part in Hajj pilgrimage under shadow of Gaza war

9 hours ago
 FIA seizes 2000 kg of prohibited Monosodium Glutam ..

FIA seizes 2000 kg of prohibited Monosodium Glutamate

9 hours ago

More Stories From World