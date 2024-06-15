Football: Euro 2024 Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2024 | 08:50 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Euro 2024 Group A table on Saturday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Group A
Germany 1 1 0 0 5 1 3
Switzerland 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Hungary 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
Scotland 1 0 0 1 1 5 0
afp
