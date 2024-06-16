Open Menu

Football: Euro 2024 Table

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2024 | 09:20 AM

Football: Euro 2024 table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Euro 2024 Group B table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group B

Spain 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

Italy 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Albania 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Croatia 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

