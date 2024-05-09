Football: Europa Conference League Results
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 12:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) UEFA Europa Conference League results on Wednesday:
Semi-finals, second leg
At Bruges, Belgium
Club Brugge (BEL) 1 (De Cuyper 20) Fiorentina (ITA) 1 (Beltran 85-pen)
-- Fiorentina win 4-3 on aggregate
Playing Thursday (1900 GMT)
At Athens
Olympiakos (GRE) v Aston Villa (ENG) (4-2 agg)
-- Final: May 29 in Athens
