Football: Europa Conference League Results

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) UEFA Europa Conference League results on Wednesday:

Semi-finals, second leg

At Bruges, Belgium

Club Brugge (BEL) 1 (De Cuyper 20) Fiorentina (ITA) 1 (Beltran 85-pen)

-- Fiorentina win 4-3 on aggregate

Playing Thursday (1900 GMT)

At Athens

Olympiakos (GRE) v Aston Villa (ENG) (4-2 agg)

-- Final: May 29 in Athens

