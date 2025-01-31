Football: Europa League Play-off Round Draw
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Draw for the Europa League knockout phase play-offs, made on Friday:
Ferencvaros (HUN) v Viktoria Plzen (CZE)
FC Twente (NED) v Bodo/Glimt (NOR)
Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL) v Ajax (NED)
AZ Alkmaar (NED) v Galatasaray (TUR)
FC Porto (POR) v Roma (ITA)
Fenerbahce (TUR) v Anderlecht (BEL)
PAOK (GRE) v FCSB (ROM)
Midtjylland (DEN) v Real Sociedad (ESP)
Pre-determined bracket for last 16 -- draw to take place on February 21
Ferencvaros or Viktoria Plzen v Lazio (ITA) or Athletic Bilbao (ESP)
Twente or Bodo/Glimt v Olympiakos (GRE) or Rangers (SCO)
Union Saint-Gilloise or Ajax v Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) or Lyon (FRA)
AZ Alkmaar or Galatasaray v Manchester United (ENG) or Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)
Porto or Roma v Athletic Bilbao (ESP) or Lazio (ITA)
Fenerbahce or Anderlecht v Rangers (SCO) or Olympiakos (GRE)
PAOK or FCSB v Lyon (FRA) or Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
Midtjylland or Real Sociedad v Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) or Manchester United (ENG)
