Football: Europa League Play-off Round Draw

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Draw for the Europa League knockout phase play-offs, made on Friday:

Ferencvaros (HUN) v Viktoria Plzen (CZE)

FC Twente (NED) v Bodo/Glimt (NOR)

Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL) v Ajax (NED)

AZ Alkmaar (NED) v Galatasaray (TUR)

FC Porto (POR) v Roma (ITA)

Fenerbahce (TUR) v Anderlecht (BEL)

PAOK (GRE) v FCSB (ROM)

Midtjylland (DEN) v Real Sociedad (ESP)

Pre-determined bracket for last 16 -- draw to take place on February 21

Ferencvaros or Viktoria Plzen v Lazio (ITA) or Athletic Bilbao (ESP)

Twente or Bodo/Glimt v Olympiakos (GRE) or Rangers (SCO)

Union Saint-Gilloise or Ajax v Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) or Lyon (FRA)

AZ Alkmaar or Galatasaray v Manchester United (ENG) or Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

Porto or Roma v Athletic Bilbao (ESP) or Lazio (ITA)

Fenerbahce or Anderlecht v Rangers (SCO) or Olympiakos (GRE)

PAOK or FCSB v Lyon (FRA) or Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

Midtjylland or Real Sociedad v Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) or Manchester United (ENG)

