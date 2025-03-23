Football: European 2026 World Cup Qualifying Results
Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2025 | 01:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) European 2026 World Cup qualifying results on Saturday:
Group I
In Chisinau
Moldova 0 Norway 5 (Ryerson 5, Haaland 23, Aasgaard 38, Sorloth 43, Donnum 69)
Group J
In Vaduz
Liechtenstein 0 North Macedonia 3 (Trajkovski 7, Musliu 42, Miovski 84)
Group L
In Niksic, Montenegro
Montenegro 3 (Jovetic 22, Tuci 70, Marusic 73) Gibraltar 1 (Bent 13)
Playing later (1945 GMT)
Group I
In Debrecen, Hungary
Israel v Estonia
Group J
In Cardiff
Wales v Kazakhstan
Group L
In Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic
Czech Republic v Faroe Islands
Played Friday
Group G
In Warsaw
Poland 1 (Lewandowski 81) Lithuania 0
In Ta'Qali, Malta
Malta 0 Finland 1 (Antman 38)
Group H
In Larnaca, Cyprus
Cyprus 2 (Pittas 55, Kakoulli 86) San Marino 0
In Bucharest
Romania 0 Bosnia-Herzegovina 1 (Gigovic 14)
Group K
In London
England 2 (Lewis-Skelly 20, Kane 77) Albania 0
In Andorra la Vella
Andorra 0 Latvia 1 (Sits 58)
