Football: European 2026 World Cup Qualifying Results

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2025 | 01:10 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) European 2026 World Cup qualifying results on Saturday:

Group I

In Chisinau

Moldova 0 Norway 5 (Ryerson 5, Haaland 23, Aasgaard 38, Sorloth 43, Donnum 69)

Group J

In Vaduz

Liechtenstein 0 North Macedonia 3 (Trajkovski 7, Musliu 42, Miovski 84)

Group L

In Niksic, Montenegro

Montenegro 3 (Jovetic 22, Tuci 70, Marusic 73) Gibraltar 1 (Bent 13)

Playing later (1945 GMT)

Group I

In Debrecen, Hungary

Israel v Estonia

Group J

In Cardiff

Wales v Kazakhstan

Group L

In Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic

Czech Republic v Faroe Islands

Played Friday

Group G

In Warsaw

Poland 1 (Lewandowski 81) Lithuania 0

In Ta'Qali, Malta

Malta 0 Finland 1 (Antman 38)

Group H

In Larnaca, Cyprus

Cyprus 2 (Pittas 55, Kakoulli 86) San Marino 0

In Bucharest

Romania 0 Bosnia-Herzegovina 1 (Gigovic 14)

Group K

In London

England 2 (Lewis-Skelly 20, Kane 77) Albania 0

In Andorra la Vella

Andorra 0 Latvia 1 (Sits 58)

