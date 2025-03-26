Open Menu

Football: European 2026 World Cup Qualifying Tables

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025

Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying tables

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) European 2026 World Cup qualifying tables after Tuesday's games (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group G

Poland 2 2 0 0 3 0 6

Finland 2 1 1 0 3 2 4

Lithuania 2 0 1 1 2 3 1

Malta 2 0 0 2 0 3 0

Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group H

Bosnia-Herzegovina 2 2 0 0 3 1 6

Romania 2 1 0 1 5 2 3

Cyprus 2 1 0 1 3 2 3

San Marino 2 0 0 2 1 7 0

Austria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group I

Norway 2 2 0 0 9 2 6

Estonia 2 1 0 1 4 4 3

Israel 2 1 0 1 4 5 3

Moldova 2 0 0 2 2 8 0

Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group J

North Macedonia 2 1 1 0 4 1 4

Wales 2 1 1 0 4 2 4

Kazakhstan 2 1 0 1 3 3 2

Liechtenstein 2 0 0 2 0 5 0

Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group K

England 2 2 0 0 5 0 6

Albania 2 1 0 1 3 2 3

Latvia 2 1 0 1 1 3 3

Andorra 2 0 0 2 0 4 0

Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group L

Czech Republic 2 2 0 0 6 1 6

Montenegro 2 2 0 0 4 1 6

Faroes 2 0 0 2 1 3 0

Gibraltar 2 0 0 2 1 7 0

Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Note: Group winners qualify automatically for 2026 World Cup finals in USA, Canada and Mexico; Group runners-up join four sides from Nations League in play-offs

