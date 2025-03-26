Football: European 2026 World Cup Qualifying Tables
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 08:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) European 2026 World Cup qualifying tables after Tuesday's games (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Group G
Poland 2 2 0 0 3 0 6
Finland 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
Lithuania 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
Malta 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Group H
Bosnia-Herzegovina 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
Romania 2 1 0 1 5 2 3
Cyprus 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
San Marino 2 0 0 2 1 7 0
Austria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Group I
Norway 2 2 0 0 9 2 6
Estonia 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
Israel 2 1 0 1 4 5 3
Moldova 2 0 0 2 2 8 0
Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Group J
North Macedonia 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
Wales 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
Kazakhstan 2 1 0 1 3 3 2
Liechtenstein 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Group K
England 2 2 0 0 5 0 6
Albania 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
Latvia 2 1 0 1 1 3 3
Andorra 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Group L
Czech Republic 2 2 0 0 6 1 6
Montenegro 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
Faroes 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
Gibraltar 2 0 0 2 1 7 0
Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Note: Group winners qualify automatically for 2026 World Cup finals in USA, Canada and Mexico; Group runners-up join four sides from Nations League in play-offs
Recent Stories
Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel Hosts Vibrant Pakistani Art & Culture Exhibition
FIFA World Cup 26™ AFC Qualifiers: UAE 2-1 North Korea
Ahmed bin Mohammed witnesses signing of MoUs between Dubai Press Club, strategic ..
Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Emirati media retreat
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic bilateral relations in phone call
Mrajeeb Al Fhood residents receive Ramadan meals on Zayed Humanitarian Day
Egypt, Spain call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
UAE President, King of Jordan discuss fraternal ties
17 martyred, dozens wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip
ERC enhances healthcare services in Hadhramaut
IMI Media Academy equips future media leaders with cutting-edge skills in AI & t ..
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting mosque in ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying tables3 minutes ago
-
Brooks saves Wales in World Cup draw with North Macedonia3 minutes ago
-
Argentina qualify for 2026 World Cup after Bolivia-Uruguay draw3 minutes ago
-
Football: African 2026 World Cup qualifying results12 minutes ago
-
Football: African 2026 World Cup qualifying tables12 minutes ago
-
Zimbabwe moves army chief to sports docket13 minutes ago
-
S. Africa take big World Cup lead, but may lose points over Mokoena13 minutes ago
-
US judge sets June 23 trial date over Boeing crashes13 minutes ago
-
US judge sets June 23 trial date over Boeing crashes23 minutes ago
-
US VP to visit Greenland as Trump ups pressure23 minutes ago
-
South Korea says 18 dead in raging wildfires33 minutes ago
-
Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel Hosts Vibrant Pakistani Art & Culture Exhibition6 hours ago