Football: FIFA Club World Cup Results

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) FIFA Club World Cup second-round result on Friday:

Leon (MEX) 0 Urawa Reds (JPN) 1 (Schalk 78)

Playing later (1800 GMT)

Ah Ahly (EGY) v Al Ittihad (KSA)

