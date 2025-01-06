Football: French Champions Trophy Result
Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2025 | 02:10 AM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) result of the French Champions Trophy, played in Doha on Sunday:
Paris Saint-Germain 1 (Dembele 90+2) Monaco 0
