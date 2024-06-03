Football: French Ligue 1 Promotion/relegation Play-off Result
Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2024 | 01:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) French Ligue 1 promotion/relegation play-off result on Sunday:
2nd leg
In Metz, France
Metz 2 (Camara 17, Mikautadze 25-pen) Saint Etienne 2 (Petrot 35, Wadji 116) aet
Saint-Etienne win 4-3 on aggregate
