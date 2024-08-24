Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Result

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 result

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) French Ligue 1 result on Friday:

Paris Saint-Germain 6 (Barcola 4, 53, Asensio 24, Hakimi 58, Zaire-Emery 60, Lee 82) Montpellier 0

Playing Saturday (times GMT)

Lyon v Monaco (1500), Lille v Angers (1700), Saint-Etienne v Le Havre (1900)

Sunday

Lens v Brest (1300), Nantes v Auxerre, Nice v Toulouse, Strasbourg v Rennes (all 1500), Marseille v Reims (1845)

