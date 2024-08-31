Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Result

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 result

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) French Ligue 1 result on Friday:

Lyon 4 (Tolisso 45+2, Maitland-Niles 61, Orban 64, 72) Strasbourg 3 (Nanasi 3, Santos 48, Emegha 58)

Playing Saturday (times GMT)

Brest v Saint-Etienne (1500), Montpellier v Nantes (1700), Toulouse v Marseille (1900)

Sunday

Monaco v Lens (1300), Reims v Rennes, Le Havre v Auxerre, Angers v Nice (all 1500), Lille v Paris Saint-Germain (1845)

