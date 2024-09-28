Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Result

Published September 28, 2024

Football: French Ligue 1 result

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) French Ligue 1 result on Friday:

Auxerre 3 (Owusu 26, Jubal 37-pen, Traore 59) Brest 0

Playing later (all times GMT)

Paris Saint-Germain v Rennes (1900)

Saturday

Lens v Nice (1500), Le Havre v Lille (1700), Monaco v Montpellier (1900)

Sunday

Toulouse v Lyon (1300), Angers v Reims, Nantes v Saint-Etienne (both 1500), Strasbourg v Marseille (1845)

