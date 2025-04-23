Football: French Ligue 1 Result
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2025 | 02:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) French Ligue 1 result on Tuesday:
Nantes 1 (Douglas Augusto 84) Paris Saint-Germain 1 (Vitinha 33)
