Football: French Ligue 1 Results
Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) French Ligue 1 result on Friday:
Marseille 1 (Gigot 3) Strasbourg 1 (Sebas 90+2)
Playing Saturday (GMT)
Monaco v Reims (1600), Rennes v Nice (2000)
Playing Sunday
Lille v Lorient (1200), Brest v Montpellier, Metz v Toulouse, Nantes v Clermont (1400), Le Havre v Lyon (1605), Lens v Paris Saint-Germain (1945)
