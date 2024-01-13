Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Results

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2024 | 09:20 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) French Ligue 1 result on Friday:

Marseille 1 (Gigot 3) Strasbourg 1 (Sebas 90+2)

Playing Saturday (GMT)

Monaco v Reims (1600), Rennes v Nice (2000)

Playing Sunday

Lille v Lorient (1200), Brest v Montpellier, Metz v Toulouse, Nantes v Clermont (1400), Le Havre v Lyon (1605), Lens v Paris Saint-Germain (1945)

