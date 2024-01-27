Football: French Ligue 1 Results
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) French Ligue 1 result:
Lyon 2 (Silva 56, Lacazette 77) Rennes 3 (Terrier 21, 40, Doue 35)
Playing Saturday (all times GMT)
Nice v Metz (1600), Marseille v Monaco (2000)
Playing Sunday
Montpellier v Lille (1200), Lorient v Le Havre, Clermont v Strasbourg, Reims v Nantes (all 1400), Toulouse v Lens (1605), Paris Saint-Germain v Brest (1945)
