Football: French Ligue 1 Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) French Ligue 1 result on Friday:
Marseille 1 (Moumbagna 56) Metz 1 (Udol 61)
Playing Saturday (all times GMT)
Lens v Strasbourg (1600), Paris Saint-Germain v Lille (2000)
Sunday
Le Havre v Rennes (1200), Toulouse v Nantes, Clermont v Brest, Lorient v Reims (all 1400), Montpellier v Lyon (1605), Nice v Monaco (1945)
