Football: French Ligue 1 Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) French Ligue 1 result on Friday:

Lyon 1 (Mangala 22) Nice 0

Playing Saturday (all times GMT)

Lille v Le Havre (1600), Nantes v Paris Saint-Germain (2000)

Playing Sunday

Strasbourg v Le Havre (1200), Rennes v Clerment, Montpellier v Metz, Monaco v Toulouse (1400), Reims v Lens (1605), Brest v Marseille (1945)

