Football: French Ligue 1 Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2024 | 12:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) French Ligue 1 early results on Sunday:
Strasbourg 1 (Guilbert 51) Lorient 3 (Bamba 2, 45+2, Ponceau 49)
Rennes 3 (Omari 31, Terrier 58, 64) Clermont 1 (Matsima 62)
Monaco 1 (Akliouche 48) Toulouse 2 (Sierro 41, Costa 70)
Montpellier 3 (Sylla 3, Sagnan 50, Savanier 86-pen) Metz 0
Playing later (all times GMT)
Reims v Lens (1605), Brest v Marseille (1945)
Played Friday
Played Saturday
Lille 3 (David 14, 44, 49) Le Havre 0
Nantes 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2 (Hernandez 60, Mbappe 78-pen)
