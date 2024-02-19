Football: French Ligue 1 results

Open Menu

February 19, 2024

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) French Ligue 1 early results on Sunday:

Strasbourg 1 (Guilbert 51) Lorient 3 (Bamba 2, 45+2, Ponceau 49)

Rennes 3 (Omari 31, Terrier 58, 64) Clermont 1 (Matsima 62)

Monaco 1 (Akliouche 48) Toulouse 2 (Sierro 41, Costa 70)

Montpellier 3 (Sylla 3, Sagnan 50, Savanier 86-pen) Metz 0

Playing later (all times GMT)

Reims v Lens (1605), Brest v Marseille (1945)

Played Friday

Lyon 1 (Mangala 22) Nice 0

Played Saturday

Lille 3 (David 14, 44, 49) Le Havre 0

Nantes 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2 (Hernandez 60, Mbappe 78-pen)

