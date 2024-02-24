Football: French Ligue 1 Results
Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) French Ligue 1 result on Friday:
Metz 1 (Mikautadze 13) Lyon 2 (Lacazette 45+1, Benrahma 66)
Playing Saturday (all times GMT)
Lorient v Nantes (1600), Strasbourg v Brest (2000)
Playing Sunday
Lens v Monaco (1200), Le Havre v Reims, Nice v Clermont, Toulouse v Lille (all 1400), Paris Saint-Germain v Rennes (1605), Marseille v Montpellier (1945)
