Football: French Ligue 1 Results

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) French Ligue 1 result on Friday:

Metz 1 (Mikautadze 13) Lyon 2 (Lacazette 45+1, Benrahma 66)

Playing Saturday (all times GMT)

Lorient v Nantes (1600), Strasbourg v Brest (2000)

Playing Sunday

Lens v Monaco (1200), Le Havre v Reims, Nice v Clermont, Toulouse v Lille (all 1400), Paris Saint-Germain v Rennes (1605), Marseille v Montpellier (1945)

More Stories From World