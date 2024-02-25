Football: French Ligue 1 Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) French Ligue 1 result on Saturday:
Lorient 0 Nantes 1 (Castelletto 49)
Playing later
Strasbourg v Brest (2000 GMT)
Playing Sunday (GMT)
Lens v Monaco (1200), Le Havre v Reims, Nice v Clermont, Toulouse v Lille (all 1400), Paris Saint-Germain v Rennes (1605), Marseille v Montpellier (1945)
Played Friday
