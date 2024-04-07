Football: French Ligue 1 Results
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2024 | 07:00 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:
Brest 4 (Chardonnet 12, Doumbia 31, Mounie 38, Satriano 60) Metz 3 (Traore 6, Mikautadze 74, 80)
Playing later (all times GMT)
Montpellier v Lorient, Reims v Nice, Toulouse v Strasbourg (all 1300), Monaco v Rennes (1505), Nantes v Lyon (1845)
Played on Saturday
Lens 1 (Frankowski 58) Le Havre 1 (Sabbi 78-pen)
Paris Saint-Germain 1 (Ramos 85) Clermont 1 (Keita 32)
Played Friday
Lille 3 (David 54-pen, Cabella 71, Gudmundsson 84) Marseille 1 (Aubameyang 81)
afp
