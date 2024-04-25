Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Results

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Wednesday:

Lorient 1 (Bamba 73) Paris Saint-Germain 4 (Dembele 19, 60, Mbappe 22, 90)

Playing later (1900 GMT)

Marseille v Nice, Monaco v Lille

Related Topics

Lorient Nice Marseille Monaco PSG

Recent Stories

Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

38 minutes ago
 Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet Colle ..

Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad

38 minutes ago
 Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under ..

Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy ..

Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'

57 minutes ago
 FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rain ..

FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE

57 minutes ago
 Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after w ..

Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe

57 minutes ago
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update

57 minutes ago
 Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn e ..

Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn euros

57 minutes ago
 Osaka seals first win on clay since 2022 in Madrid

Osaka seals first win on clay since 2022 in Madrid

57 minutes ago
 Earthquake jolts Karachi

Earthquake jolts Karachi

1 hour ago
 Sindh minister orders operation after attack on po ..

Sindh minister orders operation after attack on police in Ghotki

1 hour ago
 TikTok to fight US ban law in courts

TikTok to fight US ban law in courts

1 hour ago

More Stories From World