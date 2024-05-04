Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Results

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Friday:

Toulouse 1 (Dallinga 34) Montpellier 2 (Savanier 27, Fayad 81)

Playing later (all times GMT)

Lens v Lorient (1900)

Saturday

Le Havre v Strasbourg (1300), Monaco v Clermont (1500), Metz v Rennes (1700), Brest v Nantes (1900)

Monday

Lille v Lyon (1900)

