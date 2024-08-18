Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Results

Published August 18, 2024

Football: French Ligue 1 results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Saturday:

Brest 1 (Camara 45+6) Marseille 5 (Greenwood 3, 31-pen, Luis Henrique 26, 48, Wahi 69-pen)

Playing later (all times GMT)

Reims v Lille (1700), Monaco v Saint-Etienne (1900)

Sunday

Auxerre v Nice (1300), Angers v Lens, Montpellier v Strasbourg, Toulouse v Nantes (all 1500), Rennes v Lyon (1845)

Played Friday

Le Havre 1 (Lloris 48) Paris Saint-Germain 4 (Lee 3, Dembele 85, Barcola 86, Kolo Muani 90-pen)

