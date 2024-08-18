Football: French Ligue 1 Results
Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2024 | 10:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:
Auxerre 2 (Raveloson 43, Coulibaly 90+5) Nice 1 (Cho 21)
Angers 0 Lens 1 (Said 28)
Montpellier 1 (Savanier 67-pen) Strasbourg 1 (Diarra 58)
Playing later
Played Saturday
Brest 1 (Camara 45+6) Marseille 5 (Greenwood 3, 31-pen, Luis Henrique 26, 48, Wahi 69-pen)
Reims 0 Lille 2 (Diakite 45+30, David 90+3)
Monaco 1 (Minamino 29) Saint-Etienne 0
Friday
Le Havre 1 (Lloris 48) Paris Saint-Germain 4 (Lee 3, Dembele 85, Barcola 86, Kolo Muani 90-pen)
