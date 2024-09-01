Football: French Ligue 1 Results
Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2024 | 08:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:
Monaco 1 (Zakaria 84) Lens 1 (Frankowski 90+4-pen)
Playing later (times GMT)
Reims v Rennes, Le Havre v Auxerre, Angers v Nice (all 1500), Lille v Paris Saint-Germain (1845)
Played Saturday
Brest 4 (Camara 10, Del Castillo 32-pen, Ajorque 78, Lala 84-pen) Saint-Etienne 0
Montpellier 1 (Adams 30) Nantes 3 (Abline 24, Simon 45+7-pen, Mohamed 85)
Toulouse 1 (Babicka 90) Marseille 3 (Greenwood 16, 17, Cresswell 52-og)
Played Friday
Lyon 4 (Tolisso 45+2, Maitland-Niles 61, Orban 64, 72) Strasbourg 3 (Nanasi 3, Santos 48, Emegha 58)
