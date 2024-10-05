Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Results

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) French Ligue 1 result on Friday:

Marseille 1 (Rowe 51) Angers 1 (El Melali 54)

Saturday (all times GMT)

Saint-Etienne v Auxerre (1500), Lille v Toulouse (1700), Rennes v Monaco (1900)

Sunday

Lyon v Nantes (1300), Rennes v Montpellier, Strasbourg v Lens, Brest v Le Havre (all 1500), Nice v Paris Saint-Germain (1845)

