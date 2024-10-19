Football: French Ligue 1 Results
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) French Ligue 1 result on Friday:
Saturday (GMT)
Brest v Rennes (1500), Saint-Etienne v Lens (1700), Paris Saint-Germain v Strasbourg (1900)
Sunday
Le Havre v Lyon (1300), Auxerre v Reims, Nantes v Nice, Toulouse v Angers (all 1500), Montpellier v Marseille (1845)
