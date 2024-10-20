Football: French Ligue 1 Results
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:
Le Havre 0 Lyon 4 (Abner 32, Fofana 57, Lacazette 71, Benrahma 87)
Playing later (times GMT)
Auxerre v Reims, Nantes v Nice, Toulouse v Angers (all 1500), Montpellier v Marseille (1845)
Played Saturday
Brest 1 (Del Castillo 54-pen) Rennes 1 (Jota 86)
Saint-Etienne 0 Lens 2 (Frankowski 20 Labeau-Lascary 79)
Paris Saint-Germain 4 (Mayulu 18, Asensio 47, Barcola 66, Lee 90) Strasbourg 2 (Mara 58, Diong 90+2)
Friday
