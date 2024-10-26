Football: French Ligue 1 Results
Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) French Ligue 1 result on Friday:
Rennes 1 (Gomez 54) Le Havre 0
Playing on Saturday (GMT)
Angers v Saint-Etienne (1500), Reims v Brest (1700), Lens v Lille (1900)
Sunday
Lyon v Auxerre (1300), Strasbourg v Nantes, Nice v Monaco, Montpellier v Toulouse (all 1700), Marseille v Paris Sant-Germain (1845)
