Football: French Ligue 1 Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Saturday:

Angers 4 (Abdelli 7, Aholou 39, Niane 69-pen, Dieng 90+3) Saint-Etienne 2 (Davitashvili 16-pen, 57)

Playing later (all times GMT)

Reims v Brest (1700), Lens v Lille (1900)

Sunday

Lyon v Auxerre (1400), Strasbourg v Nantes, Nice v Monaco, Montpellier v Toulouse (all 1600), Marseille v Paris Saint-Germain (1945)

Played Friday

Rennes 1 (Gomez 54) Le Havre 0

