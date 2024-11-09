Football: French Ligue 1 Results
Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2024 | 11:20 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Saturday:
Strasbourg 1 (Doue 29) Monaco 3 (Ben Seghir 79-pen, 89, Ilenikhena 90)
Playing later (times GMT)
Lens v Nantes (1800), Angers v Paris Saint-Germain (2000)
Sunday
Nice v Lille (1400), Le Havre v Reims, Montpellier v Brest, Rennes v Toulouse (all 1600), Lyon v Saint-Etienne (1945)
Played Friday
Marseille 1 (Greenwood 65-pen) Auxerre 3 (Sinayoko 10, Perrin 43, Traore 45)
afp
