Football: French Ligue 1 Results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Friday:

Monaco 3 (Akliouche 5, 90+1, Golovin 24) Brest 2 (Sima 50, Ajorque 90+6)

Playing later (all times GMT)

Paris Saint-Germain v Toulouse (2000)

Saturday

Lens v Marseille (1600), Saint-Etienne v Montpellier (1800), Reims v Lyon (2000)

Sunday

Lille v Rennes (1400), Auxerre v Angers, Nantes v Le Havre (1600), Nice v Strasbourg (1945)

