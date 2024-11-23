Football: French Ligue 1 Results
Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2024 | 01:30 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Friday:
Monaco 3 (Akliouche 5, 90+1, Golovin 24) Brest 2 (Sima 50, Ajorque 90+6)
Playing later (all times GMT)
Paris Saint-Germain v Toulouse (2000)
Saturday
Lens v Marseille (1600), Saint-Etienne v Montpellier (1800), Reims v Lyon (2000)
Sunday
Lille v Rennes (1400), Auxerre v Angers, Nantes v Le Havre (1600), Nice v Strasbourg (1945)
