Football: French Ligue 1 Results
Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2024 | 10:10 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:
Lille 1 (Zhegrova 45) Rennes 0
Playing later (all times GMT)
Auxerre v Angers, Nantes v Le Havre (1600), Nice v Strasbourg (1945)
Played Saturday
Lens 1 (Fulgini 80) Marseille 3 (Rongier 49, Henrique 57, Hojbjerg 89)
Saint-Etienne 1 (Bouchouari 47) Montpellier 0
Reims 1 (Diakite 55) Lyon 1 (Cherki 38)
Played Friday
Monaco 3 (Akliouche 5, 90+1, Golovin 24) Brest 2 (Sima 50, Ajorque 90+6)
Paris Saint-Germain 3 (Neves 35, Beraldo 84, Ferreira 90+1) Toulouse 0
afp
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Championship results7 minutes ago
-
Tuipulotu try helps Scotland end Australia's bid for a Grand Slam17 minutes ago
-
Leicester sack manager Steve Cooper17 minutes ago
-
IPL auction records tumble as Pant, Iyer break $3 mn mark17 minutes ago
-
EU urges immediate halt to Israel-Hezbollah war27 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Embassy hosts exhibition dedicated to art of Islamic calligraphy27 minutes ago
-
Basel backs splashing the bucks to host Eurovision27 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table37 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results57 minutes ago
-
Tuipulotu try helps Scotland end Australia's bid for a Grand Slam57 minutes ago
-
Reborn Kean helps Fiorentina past Como and level with Serie A leaders57 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update57 minutes ago