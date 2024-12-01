Football: French Ligue 1 Results
Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2024 | 09:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:
Montpellier 2 (Sylla 45+2, Nordin 90+3) Lille 2 (David 44-pen, 54-pen)
Playing later (times GMT)
Lyon v Nice, Toulouse v Auxerre, Le Havre v Angers (all 1600), Marseille v Monaco (1945)
Played Saturday
Rennes 5 (Kalimuendo 39-pen, 61, 67-pen, Blas 45+6, Gouiri 53) Saint-Etienne 0
Brest 3 (Lala 12-pen, Pereira Lage 45+1, Del Castillo 90+2) Strasbourg 1 (Ouattara 85)
Paris Saint-Germain 1 (Hakimi 2) Nantes 1 (Abline 38)
Friday
Reims 0 Lens 2 (Thomasson 23, Nzola 61)
afp
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
More Stories From World
-
Man Utd boss Amorim earns first Premier League win, Chelsea climb to third place2 minutes ago
-
McTominay keeps Napoli top in Serie A with Torino winner2 minutes ago
-
Syrian government loses Aleppo after lightning rebel offensive: monitor2 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table2 minutes ago
-
White House says 'not there yet' on Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal13 minutes ago
-
Social Democrats overtake PM's party in Iceland vote22 minutes ago
-
UN officials raise alarm over intensification in fighting in northwest Syria22 minutes ago
-
Divided plastic pollution negotiators call for more time22 minutes ago
-
VW's German workers to strike from Monday32 minutes ago
-
Yemen's Huthis say they targeted Israel with missile42 minutes ago
-
Iraq MPs to debate revised bill after outcry over underage marriage42 minutes ago
-
UNRWA pauses aid delivery via key Gaza-Israel crossing43 minutes ago