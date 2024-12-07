Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Results

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Friday:

Lille 3 (David 7-pen, 69, Haraldsson 44) Brest 1 (Ajorque 48)

Playing later (times GMT)

Auxerre v Paris Saint-Germain (2000)

Playing Saturday

Monaco v Toulouse (1600), Nice v Le Havre (1800), Angers v Lyon (2000)

Sunday

Lens v Montpellier (1400), Nantes v Rennes, Strasbourg v Reims (both 1600), Saint-Etienne v Marseille (1945)

Related Topics

Brest Angers Saint-Etienne Nantes Montpellier Auxerre Reims Rennes Nice Toulouse Lille Strasbourg Marseille Le Havre Lyon Monaco David PSG

Recent Stories

Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father an ..

Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested

2 hours ago
 US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, stri ..

US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike

2 hours ago
 France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of poli ..

France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis

2 hours ago
 Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply

Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply

2 hours ago
 Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data ..

Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street

2 hours ago
 PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, viole ..

PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, violence: Afzal

2 hours ago
Punjab University students set new records in Nati ..

Punjab University students set new records in National Athletics Championship

2 hours ago
 PU initiates action against students involved in v ..

PU initiates action against students involved in vandalism

2 hours ago
 Minister for Planning, Development and Special Ini ..

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..

2 hours ago
 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference concluded

17th Aalmi Urdu Conference concluded

2 hours ago
 HRCP organizes an outreach meeting, as part of its ..

HRCP organizes an outreach meeting, as part of its campaign for the 16 Days of A ..

2 hours ago
 Ahsan discusses hydropower projects with China com ..

Ahsan discusses hydropower projects with China company

2 hours ago

More Stories From World