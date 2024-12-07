Football: French Ligue 1 Results
Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Friday:
Lille 3 (David 7-pen, 69, Haraldsson 44) Brest 1 (Ajorque 48)
Playing later (times GMT)
Auxerre v Paris Saint-Germain (2000)
Playing Saturday
Monaco v Toulouse (1600), Nice v Le Havre (1800), Angers v Lyon (2000)
Sunday
Lens v Montpellier (1400), Nantes v Rennes, Strasbourg v Reims (both 1600), Saint-Etienne v Marseille (1945)
