Football: French Ligue 1 Results
Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2025 | 11:10 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:
Angers 2 (Lepaul 6, Niane 90+5) Brest 0
Lens 0 Toulouse 1 (Aboukhlal 73-pen)
Strasbourg 3 (Diarra 45+4-pen, Lemarechal 59, Emegha 87) Auxerre 1 (Traore 14)
Playing later
Marseille v Le Havre (1945 GMT)
Played Saturday
Saint-Etienne 3 (Boakye 50, 57, Stassin 80) Reims 1 (Nakamura 42)
Lille 1 (Gudmundsson 40) Nantes 1 (Abline 70-pen)
Lyon 1 (Fayad 90+1-og) Montpellier 0
Friday
Nice 3 (Guessand 12, Diop 34, Laborde 45+5) Rennes 2 (Kalimuendo 27, Truffert 49)
