Football: French Ligue 1 Results
Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2025 | 02:30 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Friday:
Nantes 2 (Abline 12, Amian 47) Monaco 2 (Embolo 52, Salisu 60)
Playing later (all times GMT)
Saturday
Brest v Lyon (1600), Reims v Nice (1800), Rennes v Marseille (2005)
Sunday
Le Havre v Lens (1400), Toulouse v Strasbourg, Montpellier v Angers (both 1615), Paris Saint-Germain v Saint-Etienne (1945)
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 Set to Kick Off with Spectacular opening ceremony
Sikandar Raza Compares ILT20 to Other Global Cricket Leagues
Sonu Sood’s Directorial Debut Fateh Set to Release on January 10, Special Scre ..
Qatar, US hold talks on Gaza ceasefire efforts
WMO confirms 2024 as warmest year on record
Germany reports foot-and-mouth disease in water buffalo
Several Palestinians martyred; amputation cases surge in Gaza
Asian markets drift lower as US jobs data looms
UN weather agency confirms 2024 as hottest year on record at 1.55°C above pre-i ..
Faceless Customs Assessment System of FBR to provide relief to importers: Prime ..
Wind lull offers hope in Los Angeles fires
2 lose lives in accident on poor-conditioned highway in IIOJK
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results14 seconds ago
-
US, UK unveil widespread sanctions against Russia's energy sector10 minutes ago
-
Oil tanker in Russia's 'shadow fleet' adrift off German coast20 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table30 minutes ago
-
Venezuela's Maduro sworn in as opponents decry 'coup,' US hikes bounty40 minutes ago
-
2024 hottest recorded year, crossed global warming limit50 minutes ago
-
Los Angeles like 'war scene' after fires: Biden1 hour ago
-
Brazil gives Meta 72 hours to explain new fact-checking policies1 hour ago
-
Venezuela's Maduro takes presidential oath, opposition decries 'coup'2 hours ago
-
UN rights experts urge US Senate to reject bill sanctioning the International Criminal Court2 hours ago
-
Nicolas Maduro: Venezuela's iron-fisted 'worker president'2 hours ago
-
Germany reports foot-and-mouth disease in water buffalo3 hours ago