Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Results

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2025 | 02:30 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Friday:

Nantes 2 (Abline 12, Amian 47) Monaco 2 (Embolo 52, Salisu 60)

Playing later (all times GMT)

Auxerre v Lille (2005)

Saturday

Brest v Lyon (1600), Reims v Nice (1800), Rennes v Marseille (2005)

Sunday

Le Havre v Lens (1400), Toulouse v Strasbourg, Montpellier v Angers (both 1615), Paris Saint-Germain v Saint-Etienne (1945)

Related Topics

Brest Angers Saint-Etienne Nantes Montpellier Auxerre Reims Rennes Nice Toulouse Lille Strasbourg Marseille Le Havre Lyon Monaco All PSG

Recent Stories

DP World ILT20 Season 3 Set to Kick Off with Spect ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 Set to Kick Off with Spectacular opening ceremony

1 hour ago
 Sikandar Raza Compares ILT20 to Other Global Crick ..

Sikandar Raza Compares ILT20 to Other Global Cricket Leagues

1 hour ago
 Sonu Sood’s Directorial Debut Fateh Set to Relea ..

Sonu Sood’s Directorial Debut Fateh Set to Release on January 10, Special Scre ..

1 hour ago
 Qatar, US hold talks on Gaza ceasefire efforts

Qatar, US hold talks on Gaza ceasefire efforts

1 hour ago
 WMO confirms 2024 as warmest year on record

WMO confirms 2024 as warmest year on record

2 hours ago
 Germany reports foot-and-mouth disease in water bu ..

Germany reports foot-and-mouth disease in water buffalo

3 hours ago
Several Palestinians martyred; amputation cases su ..

Several Palestinians martyred; amputation cases surge in Gaza

3 hours ago
 Asian markets drift lower as US jobs data looms

Asian markets drift lower as US jobs data looms

3 hours ago
 UN weather agency confirms 2024 as hottest year on ..

UN weather agency confirms 2024 as hottest year on record at 1.55°C above pre-i ..

3 hours ago
 Faceless Customs Assessment System of FBR to provi ..

Faceless Customs Assessment System of FBR to provide relief to importers: Prime ..

3 hours ago
 Wind lull offers hope in Los Angeles fires

Wind lull offers hope in Los Angeles fires

3 hours ago
 2 lose lives in accident on poor-conditioned highw ..

2 lose lives in accident on poor-conditioned highway in IIOJK

3 hours ago

More Stories From World