Football: French Ligue 1 Results
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2025 | 12:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Early French Ligue 1 results on Saturday:
Monaco 3 (Akilouche 15, Biereth 52, Golovin 56) Rennes 2 (Nagida 45+2, Gouiri 67)
Playing later (times GMT)
Strasbourg v Lille (1800), Paris Saint-Germain v Reims (2005)
Sunday
Le Havre v Brest (1400), Nantes v Lyon, Lens v Angers, Toulouse v Montpellier (1615), Nice v Marseille (1945)
Friday
Auxerre 1 (Traore 27) Saint-Etienne 1 (Stassin 45)
