Football: French Ligue 1 Results
Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2025 | 12:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Saturday:
Brest 2 (Del Castillo 50, Ajorque 71) Paris Saint-Germain 5 (Dembele 29, 57, 62, Ramos 89, 90+7)
Playing later (times GMT)
Monaco v Auxerre (1800), Lille v Saint-Etienne (2005)
Sunday
Toulouse v Nice (1400), Rennes v Strasbourg, Reims v Nantes, Angers v Le Havre (all 1615), Marseille v Lyon (1945)
Played Friday
Montpellier 0 Lens 2 (Nzola 1, Agbonifo 61)
Recent Stories
World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 20 ..
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma ..
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entreprene ..
Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitute Board of Trustees of Mohamed ..
UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation across various fields
‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary talent
Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem Al Ketbi at his home in Al Ain
Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra
Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drilling at East Crystal Well in Gulf ..
UAE hosts seminar on 'European Union Sanctions and Enhancing Cooperation to Stre ..
Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday
UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results2 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table2 minutes ago
-
Salah takes Liverpool nine clear, Forest hit Brighton for seven12 minutes ago
-
Bayern survive late Kiel fightback to go nine points clear12 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table22 minutes ago
-
Scots held nerve to beat Italy, says satisfied Townsend22 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 hours ago
-
Trump says Venezuela to accept deported migrants, including gang members2 hours ago
-
Jones hat-trick secures Scots opening Six Nations win over Italy2 hours ago
-
Carbon monoxide gadget banned from cycling2 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results2 hours ago
-
Gazans voice 'indescribable joy' as prisoners released in Khan Yunis2 hours ago