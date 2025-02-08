Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2025 | 01:40 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Friday:

Nantes 0 Brest 2 (Ajorque 9, Lees-Melou 90+6)

Playing later (times GMT)

Paris Saint-Germain v Monaco (2005)

Saturday

Nice v Lens (1600), Lille v Le Havre (1800), Saint-Etienne v Rennes (2005)

Sunday

Lyon v Reims (1400), Strasbourg v Montpellier, Auxerre v Toulouse (1615), Angers v Marseille (1945)

afp

